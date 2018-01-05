Woman arrested in Arizona returned to Union County to face charge of exploiting elderly man

Union County deputies said an Arizona woman accused of stealing from an elderly man while serving as his caretaker is now behind bars in Union County.

Deputies said they began investigating in September 2017 after the 78-year-old victim’s grandson filed a report, claiming Mary Frances Lewis Watkins had fraudulently used the victim’s banking accounts and defrauded him in other ways.

The fraudulent activity occurred while Watkins was caring for the victim at his home in Buffalo.

Deputies said the complainant had bank statements and other documentations to back up the claims.

Watkins was arrested in Maricopa, AZ and was booked into the Union County jail early Friday morning.

She was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

MORE NEWS - Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.