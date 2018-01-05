Deputies ask for public's help as investigation into Buncombe Co - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for public's help as investigation into Buncombe Co. shooting continues

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help as they investigate an unsolved shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday near the intersection of Deaverview Road and Love It Lane in Asheville.

Deputies said multiple shots were fired and one person was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

