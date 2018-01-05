Lottery officials: Ticket worth $200K sold in Upstate

The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking Upstate players to check their tickets after a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,00 was sold in Anderson.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday evening’s drawing matched all five numbers – 4, 6, 11, 21, and 25, with a Power-Up of 2.

Because the player “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000.

The ticket was sold at High Volume #2 at 2401 Old Williamston Road.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim lottery prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

