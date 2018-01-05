Mauldin man creates ice tree during week of sub-freezing weather - FOX Carolina 21

Mauldin man creates ice tree during week of sub-freezing weather

Ice Tree (Courtesy: Jason Tate) Ice Tree (Courtesy: Jason Tate)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Some artists may work with canvas and paint, but all this Mauldin man needed was a hose and a tree.

Jason Tate said he got creative in the frigid weather and created a giant ice tree by placing a misting hose in a tree outside his home.

“We placed a misting hose high in the tree on Monday and has been going since,” Tate said. "It's basically a huge icicle."

His icy creation is ten-feet-tall and four-feet in diameter.

Tate also posted video of his creation on YouTube.

