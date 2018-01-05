Third longest cold wave EVER in Greenville

The COLD WAVE continues but thankfully doesn’t typically happen very frequently around this area.
The current period of frigid temperatures is something that typically lasts a day or two, then conditions warm back to “normal.”
This time around, the brutally cold air has remained in place long enough to be considered a “cold wave.”
A “cold wave” can be defined when mean daytime temperature is less 30 degrees F for at least two days in a row.
The last time a “cold wave” hit the Upstate (specifically GSP) was back in January 2011.
According to the National Weather Service, the mean temperature did not exceed 30 degrees for a six-day period from Jan 8 to Jan 14.
If the forecast pans out over the weekend, we will have a total of EIGHT days at GSP where the mean temperature would remain below 30 degrees F. This would be the 3rd longest cold wave on record, per the NWS.
Thankfully, a Carolina thaw will come next week where highs *hopefully* make a return to the 40s and 50s!
