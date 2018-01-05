Third longest cold wave EVER in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Third longest cold wave EVER in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The COLD WAVE continues but thankfully doesn’t typically happen very frequently around this area.

The current period of frigid temperatures is something that typically lasts a day or two, then conditions warm back to “normal.”

This time around, the brutally cold air has remained in place long enough to be considered a “cold wave.”

A “cold wave” can be defined when mean daytime temperature is less 30 degrees F for at least two days in a row.

The last time a “cold wave” hit the Upstate (specifically GSP) was back in January 2011.

According to the National Weather Service, the mean temperature did not exceed 30 degrees for a six-day period from Jan 8 to Jan 14.

If the forecast pans out over the weekend, we will have a total of EIGHT days at GSP where the mean temperature would remain below 30 degrees F. This would be the 3rd longest cold wave on record, per the NWS.

Thankfully, a Carolina thaw will come next week where highs *hopefully* make a return to the 40s and 50s!

