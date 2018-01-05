Water main break closes main library, affects several streets in downtown Hendersonville

Officials in Hendersonville said crews are working to repair a water main break in the downtown area.

Officials said the Main Branch of the Henderson County Public Library was closed Friday due to the leak.

“The water main leak is affecting areas surrounding parts of Washington Street, West Allen Street, Justice Street, 4th, 3rd and 1st Avenues,” said Kathryn Finotti, spokesperson for the city of Hendersonville.

She said Water and Sewer crews expect to have repairs completed by 4 p.m. Friday.

The library is scheduled to reopen on Saturday.

MORE NEWS - Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.