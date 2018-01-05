Warrants: Anderson Co. man accused of multiple sex crimes, including attacks on children under age 11

An Anderson County man wanted for sex crimes dating back to 2009 was arrested Thursday and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

Peter Tanner Augustus, 47, was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants signed on December 20, 2017, the first charge stemmed from forced sex assaults against a mentally handicapped person that occurred between September 2009 and September 2012. Investigators said a child was conceived during one of the attacks.

The other charges stem from sexual assaults on two boys who were under age 11 when the abuse occurred.

Warrants state these sex assaults occurred between June 2011 and November 2014 for one victim and July 2010 and November 2014 for the other.

According to incident reports, deputies began investigating in September 2017 after a DSS worker called to report possible abuse.

Warrants state the male victims detailed the assaults during video recorded forensic interviews.

