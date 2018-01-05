Troopers: Juvenile behind the wheel of vehicle that crashed into patrol car after chase on I-40

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Interstate 40 has re-opened after a chase and crash led to the road's closure on Friday.

The incident occurred near U.S. 221, troopers said.

Troopers said they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving carelessly and at a high rate of speed when the suspect crashed into a trooper's vehicle.

A juvenile was behind the wheel of the vehicle, troopers said. The Asheville Police Department said the juvenile stole the vehicle from a K-Mart parking lot.

Highway Patrol said the trooper was treated for injuries at the hospital and has been released.

A reconstruction team has been called to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Dad fighting for his life after ignoring flu symptoms, family says

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.