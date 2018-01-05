Troopers: Juvenile behind the wheel of vehicle that crashed into - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Juvenile behind the wheel of vehicle that crashed into patrol car after chase on I-40

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/Jan. 5, 2018). (FOX Carolina/Jan. 5, 2018).
(FOX Carolina/Jan. 5, 2018). (FOX Carolina/Jan. 5, 2018).
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Interstate 40 has re-opened after a chase and crash led to the road's closure on Friday. 

The incident occurred near U.S. 221, troopers said.

Troopers said they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving carelessly and at a high rate of speed when the suspect crashed into a trooper's vehicle.

A juvenile was behind the wheel of the vehicle, troopers said. The Asheville Police Department said the juvenile stole the vehicle from a K-Mart parking lot. 

Highway Patrol said the trooper was treated for injuries at the hospital and has been released. 

A reconstruction team has been called to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Dad fighting for his life after ignoring flu symptoms, family says

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.