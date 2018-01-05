Clemson football hires new assistant coach

Clemson Football announced the hiring of a new assistant coach on Friday.

In a tweet, Clemson said Lemanski Hall was promoted and selected as the Defensive Ends Coach.

"We prepared for this transition all year and we're excited to have five coaches on each side of the ball now. Lemanski will make a great addition to our full time staff," Coach Dabo Swinney said.

Read the Twitter announcement here:

JUST ANNOUNCED || Lemanski Hall promoted, selected for new 10th asst coach spot as Defensive Ends Coach!



Coach Swinney: “We prepared for this transition all year & we’re excited to have 5 coaches on each side of the ball now. Lemanski will make a great addition to our FT staff.” pic.twitter.com/oqYNSZPRsY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 5, 2018

MORE NEWS: Dad fighting for his life after ignoring flu symptoms, family says

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.