Clemson football hires new assistant coach

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson Football announced the hiring of a new assistant coach on Friday. 

In a tweet, Clemson said Lemanski Hall was promoted and selected as the Defensive Ends Coach. 

"We prepared for this transition all year and we're excited to have five coaches on each side of the ball now. Lemanski will make a great addition to our full time staff," Coach Dabo Swinney said. 

