Deputies investigating after bloody man appears from woods, says he was beaten with two-by-four

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible assault reported on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to Oconee Memorial Hospital after a man was brought to the hospital with extensive injuries. Deputies said he had visible wounds and blood-stained clothing.

According to the incident report, the victim was found near Crowes Roost Road by a man doing construction work in the area. The man told deputies he was working when he saw the victim walk out of the woods "covered in blood" and barely able to speak.

The man transported the victim to the hospital due to his condition and said on the way, the victim told him he had been hit with a two-by-four.

The victim was transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 864-718-1052.

