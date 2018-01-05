Frigid weekend, WINTRY MIX possible Monday

The Cold Wave will linger through the weekend with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s. A wintry mix is possible early Monday before all rain takes over through the day.

Saturday morning will be very cold as well with lows in the single digits and teens once again. Sunny skies will dominate and bring temps back into the 20s and 30s for the afternoon.

Clouds will increase late Sunday ahead of the next chance for rain and winter weather. As moisture moves in, it could interact with sub-freezing rain to cause ice early on Monday. Temps are expected to quickly warm, causing any freezing rain to become rain rather quickly.

However, there will be a few hours where icy spots will be possible, mainly between 4AM-9AM Monday. We’ll keep you posted through the weekend as this looks like a small wintry system that could potential have some brief but big impact on Monday morning.

The rain moves out Monday night, and temps warm back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.