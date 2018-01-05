GHS Home Health nurse helps patient stay warm during frigid temperatures

These brutally cold temperatures have a GHS Home Health nurse and her patient reminding us all to check on our loved ones, especially those who are homebound.

Elizabeth Vaughn is being treated by a Home Health nurse right now, and she’s been without heat after money ran out to pay for it.

When her GHS nurse, Sheri Lunsford found out, she took action. “I saw Ms.Vaughn the other day and it was cold in here, very, very cold, and I couldn't let her live that way. I didn't ask anybody, I just came in here and helped her because she needed help. That's what the nurses and staff do at Home Health.”

Vaughn now has several portable heaters, an electric blanket and her windows are covered. Vaughn is very thankful. She said, “It makes a world of difference because I can get out of bed now and sit around, whereas before I pretty much stayed in the bed under the covers.”

There is a Special Needs fund through GHS where money is set aside to pay for things such as food and certain medications. You can donate to the fund and find out more information here.

There is also a food pantry at the Home Health office on Roper Mountain Road that accepts donations. You can call 864-522-5350 for more information.

