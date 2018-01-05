Upstate natural health market, doctor weigh in on natural health trend



From ACF to Elderberry, Susan Ledbetter, the marketing manager for Garner's Natural Life said there's a lot of products people are stopping in for this cold and flu season.

"You don't have to worry so much about side effects they don't have artificial colors, dyes, which a lot of people have reactions to and they're not made in a lab," said Ledbetter

Ledbetter said year after year she's seeing more people turn to natural remedies to fight off infection.

"We're meeting people who say oh my friend told me this, or my aunt told me this, so we get a lot of good customer feedback," said Ledbetter.

Emergency MD physician Dr. Jason Blasenak said there's little science out there to back up every herb on the shelves.

"It's hard to say from a medical perspective because a lot of these supplements aren't well studied and so there's no literature out there that says this absolutely works. So most of the things that we read are just based on anecdotal evidence," said Dr. Blasenak.

Dr. Blasenak said it's been a bad year for respiratory infections and he recommends to his patients that they eat a good diet, stay hydrated and get plenty of rest. He also suggests taking Vitamin C and Zinc. Dr. Blasenak said he doesn't necessarily discourage those looking to add in other natural supplements.

"There's really no downside to taking any of it except that you're spending some extra money but certainly if it gives you peace of mind and potentially could help you fight off infection a little bit better then I'm all for that," said Dr. Blasenak.

While many in the Upstate are fighting off nasty infections this season, Ledbetter believes it's the power found in nature that's keeping her healthy.

"I haven't gotten sick this year so i have to attribute that to something. I've been doing a lot of immune building formulas and being around the public, we generally get sick a lot here," said Ledbetter.

Dr. Blasenak and Ledbetter do also agree that an important step to take to fight off infection during this season is to frequently wash hands as well.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.