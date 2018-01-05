Hearing set to consider whether to try Townville school shooting suspect as adult

A hearing is set for the teenager accused of opening fire on the campus of an Upstate elementary school, killing a 6-year-old child.

In October 2016, the Solicitor's Office filed a motion petitioning the court to try then-14-year-old Jesse Osborne as an adult in the shooting at Townville Elementary school.

(Note: A family spokesperson confirmed the teenager's identity prior to a court hearing in which the teenager's charges and status as a juvenile were announced.)

Osborne is accused of shooting his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, to death before driving to Townville Elementary and opening fire on the playground. In addition to the death of first grader Jacob Hall, another boy and an adult teacher were wounded.

The hearing on whether or not Osborne should be tried as an adult is scheduled for the week of Feb. 12 at the Anderson County courthouse. The proceeding will be closed to the public.

