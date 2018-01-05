Neighbors helping Taylors family after house fire

A Taylors community is rallying around a family of 4 after they lost everything in a fire Wednesday night. The Bowen family was woken up by their 10-year-old son, Eli, moments before flames engulfed the home.

His grandfather, Jim Hayes says his grandson may have saved everyone's life that night, including his younger brother, Caleb, and their 2 dogs.

"He said, Granddaddy I was really scared! My door was shaking," explained Hayes, "He said I just got up and banged on Mommy's door. Said we gotta get out there's a fire!"

The fire started around 11 PM and Hayes says shortly after he was at his daughter's cul de sac on Cosgrove Lane as they watched their home go up in a blaze. Investigators still are not sure what caused the fire. Hayes said the home is a complete loss.

"We're making the best of it," said Hayes, "Catherine who is my daughter and Phillip her husband, the boys are living with us right now. Until we can find another place for them."

During those 2 days, their neighbors have rallied together to help the family. Their neighbor Jennifer Davis is using her own home as a drop off location for supplies.

"I grew up in this neighborhood as did Catherine," said said, "Any of the friends that are helping, some know her and some don't. They have just heard about her plight."

The family needs clothes for boys between the ages of 8 and 10. Along with size 4 and 6 shoes for them. Neighbors are also asking for women's clothes size 3XL and shoes size 10. Catherine's husband, Phillip wears XL, 36 W and 9.5 shoes.

Neighbors are also asking for toys for Eli and Caleb.

A GoFundMe page has been set up here for the family.

It's a support system Hayes says everyone is grateful for this week.

"It shows what a wonderful and loving community this Greenville area is," said Hayes.

