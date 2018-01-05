Raw water trend bubbles up throughout the country

As the story goes, a traveler named Wes Allen Williams took a nap in an Upstate town. He had a dream about life-giving water and when he woke up with a damp cheek, he found a spring.

"He dug back the leaves and there was this spring and that became the mineral spring that this town was founded on," Dr. Mack Durham said.

The area Williams took a nap in is now named after him and is known as the town of Williamston. Durham is the Mayor of Williamston.

"We welcome people to come and enjoy the life-giving health benefits of our local water," he said.

Those who live in the town drink from the spring which trickles through Mineral Springs Park. Some believe it has healing benefits- a healthy H20 that could help people live longer.

"The analysis showed that it is a chalybeate spring, which means it has a high iron content," Durham said.

Now, there's a new trend where companies are selling raw water online and in some stores.

"We've been in the raw water business, I guess since 1842," Durham said.

The spring water is considered raw water.

"It's unfiltered, untreated water," Dr. David Ladner explained."Water that they've taken directly from the source."

Ladner is an associate professor at Clemson University. He researches and teaches water treatment and filtration.

"It's interesting to me that people feel raw water has any health benefits compared to treated water because there's no scientific reason to believe it will actually do any better," he said. "You never know what's in the water and there could be raw water that is perfectly safe."

However, Ladner does know untreated water will have some pathogens.

"Cryptosporidium is one type of pathogen that has been shown or has caused outbreak of disease," Ladner said.

That's why water goes through a filtration and treatment process and is then pumped to homes and businesses. But still, some have tapped into the raw water trend.

