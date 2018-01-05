Manhunt underway in Greenville Co. after troopers say driver fled traffic stop

An active manhunt was underway Friday night in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle at U.S. 25 and Old Easley Bridge Road. The driver is accused of fleeing but wrecking shortly thereafter.

A large law enforcement presence was on scene at Mona Way and New Dunham Bridge Road where a white truck was damaged.

Troopers said the driver fled the scene on foot and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called in to search.

