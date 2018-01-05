Manhunt underway in Greenville Co. after troopers say driver fle - FOX Carolina 21

Manhunt underway in Greenville Co. after troopers say driver fled traffic stop

Manhunt scene in Greenville County (Jan. 5, 2018/FOX Carolina) Manhunt scene in Greenville County (Jan. 5, 2018/FOX Carolina)
An active manhunt was underway Friday night in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle at U.S. 25 and Old Easley Bridge Road. The driver is accused of fleeing but wrecking shortly thereafter.

A large law enforcement presence was on scene at Mona Way and New Dunham Bridge Road where a white truck was damaged.

Troopers said the driver fled the scene on foot and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called in to search.

