All south bound lanes reopened on I-85 after overturned tractor-trailer in Cherokee Co.

All south bound lanes reopened on I-85 after overturned tractor- - FOX Carolina 21

Scene of overturned tractor-trailer (Source: SCDOT) Scene of overturned tractor-trailer (Source: SCDOT)
BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Traffic was backed up to the North Carolina state line on I-85 southbound Friday due to a tractor trailer crash.

Troopers said the collision involved an overturned semi truck on the southbound side of the interstate near Exit 104 for Tribal Road in the Blacksburg area.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. As of 6:40 p.m., the roadway was still blocked but no injuries had been reported.

Troopers said around 10:05 p.m. that all south bound lanes had been reopened following the crash.

