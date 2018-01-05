Deputies: Suspect turns himself in after shoplifting, pulling knife on loss prevention officer

Spartanburg County Deputies say a man turned himself after shoplifting and pulling a knife on a loss prevention officer.

Deputies said Brandon Michael Cobb, 29, turned himself in on Thursday.

According to deputies, Cobb shoplifted from the Wal-Mart on Hwy. 9 in Boiling Springs on Wednesday. Deputies said Cobb produced a knife and fled the store after he was confronted by a loss prevention officer.

The sheriff's office said they posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page and several community members called the investigator to identify the suspect as Cobb.

According to deputies, Cobb was aware of the post and shaved off his facial hair after the incident.

Deputies said Cobb came to the sheriff's office and confessed to the incident.

Cobb was arrested on warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said.

Cobb has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on bond.

