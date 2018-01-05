Man sentenced after pleading guilty to shooting and leaving wife for dead

Johnathan Batchelor pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of his wife. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

An Upstate man pleaded guilty on Friday, and was sentenced for shooting and leaving his wife for dead back in 2016.

Johnathan Olin Batchelor had been charged with attempted murder.

On the night of January 7, 2016, deputies responded to the home of Johnathan Batchelor and his wife, Stephanie Batchelor, on Reidville Road near Hwy 290, in Moore. There, they found Stephanie Batchelor laying in the yard, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Seventh Circuit Deputy Solicitor Derrick Bulsa initially said it appeared that she had been the victim of a carjacking, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As her condition improved, however, she became well enough for an interview, and the story changed.

Spartanburg County deputies said Johnathan Batchelor's wife, Stephanie Batchelor, was able to provide information that incriminated her husband, Johnathan Batchelor, and ultimately she was able to identify him as the person who shot her.

Days later, Johnathan Batchelor was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol after deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person with a gun at the 7-Eleven. Batchelor was found at the store with a revolver tucked into his waistband.

On Friday, January 5, 2018, Johnathan Batchelor pleaded guilty to attempted murder and received an initial 30 year sentence that was suspended to 18 years, and 5 years probation.

