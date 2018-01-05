District: Drivers crash, run into Greenwood 50 school bus

One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible assault reported on Wednesday.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible assault reported on Wednesday.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
Deputies are on scene after they say a male victim accidentally shot himself in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.More >
Deputies are on scene after they say a male victim accidentally shot himself in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
Check out these ten lies you (and other people) probably believe.More >
Check out these ten lies you (and other people) probably believe.More >
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >
The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking Upstate players to check their tickets after a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,00 was sold.More >
The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking Upstate players to check their tickets after a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,00 was sold.More >
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium are gearing up for the National Championship on Monday!More >
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium are gearing up for the National Championship on Monday!More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report for 2017.More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report for 2017.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >