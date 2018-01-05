District: Drivers crash, run into Greenwood 50 school bus - FOX Carolina 21

District: Drivers crash, run into Greenwood 50 school bus

The Greenwood 50 School District said no students were injured in a bus collision on Friday.

Around 4:10 p.m., the district said two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Airport Road and Deadfall Road before running into one of the district's school buses.

Students were on board but neither they nor the bus driver were injured.

The district said the accident is under investigation.

