Police seek suspect they say exposed self at Greenville TJ Maxx store

Police need your help to track down a man they said was involved in an indecent exposure incident in Greenville in December.

According to Greenville Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, it happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. at TJ Maxx on December 30, 2017.

The store is located at 820 Woods Crossing Road.

Bragg said the man exposed himself while inside the store.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this man is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

