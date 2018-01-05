Deputies: Arrest made in armed robbery in Buncombe Co.

Deputies said an arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery in Buncombe County.

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Tienda Hispana at 1760 Smokey Park Highway on January 3 for a report of an armed robbery.

Deputies said detectives were able to identify a suspect as 30-year-old Luis Hererra.

Hererra was arrested on January 5 and is currently being held in custody on a $110,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Warrants: Anderson Co. man accused of multiple sex crimes, including attacks on children under age 11

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.