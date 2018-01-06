Fire chief: Space heater likely cause of house fire on Old White Horse Road

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible assault reported on Wednesday.More >
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man who deputies said defrauded a Ford dealership and took off with a car is now in custody.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >
As the story goes, a traveler named Wes Allen Williams took a nap in an Upstate town. He had a dream about life-giving water and when he woke up with a damp cheek, he found a spring.More >
Deputies are on scene after they say a male victim accidentally shot himself in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking Upstate players to check their tickets after a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,00 was sold.More >
An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
The 2018 Race for the Grasshopper 5K took place Saturday morning in Gaffney as runners took a fast road course at Cowpens National Battlefield.More >
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium are gearing up for the National Championship on Monday!More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report for 2017.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
