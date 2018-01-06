Fire chief: Space heater likely cause of house fire on Old White Horse Road

Multiple fire units responded to a house fire early Saturday morning on White Horse Road.

The call came in around 2:50 a.m.

Fire Chief Lee Kelly with the North Greenville Fire Department said the fire was contained to one room of the home. He said the room has one wall that was burned and had water damage as well as smoke damage.

The three children and two adults who live there and were home at the time of the fire were not injured. No other injuries were reported.

Chief Kelly said at this time, the cause of the fire seems to be the space heater.

The Berea Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.

