Troopers: Rutherford Co. woman passes away after falling out of truck onto the interstate

The Spartanburg County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision on I-85.

Per Coroner Rusty Clevenger, an elderly woman was killed in a collision near the 77 Mile Marker Friday evening in Spartanburg County.

The woman was pronounced dead at SMC Emergency Center on Friday at 6:01 p.m. She was identified as 68-year-old Shirley Jean Lawing of Rutherfordton, NC.

Troopers said Lawing was in a 2003 Ford F-150 pick up truck with two other passengers.

According to troopers, the passenger's side door opened and Lawing fell out of the truck onto the interstate.

Lawing was not wearing a seatbelt, highway patrol said. Troopers said they do not yet know why the door opened.

According to troopers, the other two occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

An exam will be attempted by the coroner Saturday. Toxicology studies are pending.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Suspect turns himself in after shoplifting, pulling knife on loss prevention officer

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.