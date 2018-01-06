Fire crews battle blaze at townhomes in Spartanburg

The City of Spartanburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire at the Magnolia Townhomes on Saturday.

The call came in at 11:33 a.m., that the townhomes located at 201 E Blackstock Road had caught fire, per dispatch.

Magnolia Townhomes officials say six units caught fire and a total of 17 people were living in those units.

Fire officials say two firefighters and one resident suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Spartanburg Regional.

Our FOX Carolina crew caught the blaze on Facebook Live as fire crews worked to contain it:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross is assisting those affected by the blaze.

