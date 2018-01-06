Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office investigating if house fire and fatal collision are connected

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating if a house fire and fatal collision are connected.

Deputies said a house fire on Westbrook Circle in Clyde was called in Saturday morning at 4:27 a.m. Two adults and two children were home at the time of the fire, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, one adult was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

Deputies said the fire caused extensive damage to the home. The Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The sheriff's office said a Nissan truck was reported stolen shortly after the house fire call came in.

According to deputies, the stolen truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash half a mile from the fire.

Deputies said the truck crossed left of center while entering a curve at a high speed. The driver lost control and struck a tree, deputies stated.

The driver died at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies identified the driver as 42-year-old Niles Wayne Burke Junior.

The sheriff's office said they are currently investigating if the two incidents are directly related.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.