Panthers give coach Ron Rivera 2-year contract extension - FOX Carolina 21

Panthers give coach Ron Rivera 2-year contract extension

Posted: Updated:
Ron Rivera. (Source: AP Images) Ron Rivera. (Source: AP Images)

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers coach Ron Rivera has signed a two-year extension keeping him under contract through the 2020 season.

The team announced the extension Saturday. Financial terms were not released.

Rivera is 64-47-1 in seven seasons with the Panthers. He has guided Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance, three NFC South titles and four playoff appearances. He has twice been named The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

Rivera says in a statement that he's excited about the extension because "I really like where we are as a football team. We've done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more."

The Panthers (11-5) visit the New Orleans Saints (11-5) on Sunday in an NFC wild-card game.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.