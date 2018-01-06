Greenwood native and former Panthers player Josh Norman announce - FOX Carolina 21

Greenwood native and former Panthers player Josh Norman announces 7on7 youth league

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Upstate native and former Carolina Panthers player Josh Norman announced he is starting a high school 7on7 league in Greenwood. 

In a press release, Norman said the league will "provide opportunities for youth...utilizing training, leadership and football as tools to engage youth physically, academically and socially." 

Norman said the league will also include travel teams from around the Upstate. According to Norman, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has already committed his team to the league. 

The league will host an "East Meets West" tournament in Dallas this summer. 

The first try outs for the national team are on Saturday at Emerald High School from 2:00-3:30 p.m. 

