SLIGHT chance for freezing rain/rain Monday following a cold Sunday

We have another couple cold days ahead along with a SLIGHT chance for a mix of freezing rain and rain early to midday Monday before warmer weather arrives.

Sunday will bring increasing cloud cover and highs in the 30s once again after a frigid night and early morning in the teens and single digits..

Sunday night looks completely dry, but Monday morning and midday there is still a SLIGHT chance for a brief freezing rain as temperatures start below freezing.

As of Sunday morning, models continue to slow down the arrival and back off the coverage of this in the most recent runs, but we’re still keeping a close eye on it.

Temperatures should be above freezing by Monday afternoon which would mean just scattered showers that could continue into Monday night and perhaps Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through the rest of the week will bring a WARMING TREND (yay!) with highs jumping into the 50s and eventually the 60s with our next rain chance falling on Thursday and Friday with a small chance at some mountain snow next Saturday.

