WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect Monday morning for light freezing rain possibility

** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect Monday 5 AM through 1 PM for most of the Upstate & mountains for possibility of light freezing rain/slick roads **

Tonight will be dry and not as cold as the past few nights with lows in the lower 20s thanks to increasing cloud cover.

Monday morning will bring patchy freezing rain starting earliest in our westernmost areas around 7 AM, and then will gradually work east throughout the morning and midday.

Temperatures should make it above freezing by early afternoon which is when we’ll see mainly liquid rain showers.

We’ll stay above freezing Monday night onward, which will be the beginning of a warming trend into Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds will thicken up more the rest of the week, but we will remain in the 50s to near 60 Wednesday through Friday with increasing rain chances with the best chance on Friday.

A wrap-around snow shower or two might happen early Saturday morning in the mountains, but the rest of next weekend looks dry, but cooler yielding highs back in the 40s by Sunday.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.