Coroner identifies man killed after crash into tree in Oconee Co.

Troopers say one person is dead following a crash in Oconee County Saturday night.

The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. along Friendship Road, about 1.35 miles south of Seneca.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a driver in a 1997 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Friendship Road when they traveled off the right side of the road, into a tree.

Troopers said the driver died at the scene from injuries.

The coroner later identified the victim as 28-year-old Brandon P. Harley of Fair Play. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

Harley was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner says.

No autopsy will be conducted. Toxicology is pending and specimens will be sent to the SLED lab.

