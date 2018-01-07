Coroner identifies man killed after crash into tree in Oconee Co.

The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
We have another couple cold days ahead along with a SLIGHT chance for a mix of freezing rain and rain early to midday Monday before warmer weather arrives.More >
An English boy has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea.More >
A costly mistake just feet from his own home left a Memphis man with no car and a fine from the city.More >
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they have the person responsible for this cold weather behind bars. Thursday the sheriff's office posted a "wanted" poster of Elsa, the Disney princess who is believed to be responsible for the freezing weather we are currently experiencing. Yesterday morning the sheriff's office say's they took Elsa into custody but princess Jasmine flew in on a magic carpet promising to show Elsa "A Whole New World" if deputies will just...More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible assault reported on Wednesday.More >
Troopers say one person is dead following a crash in Oconee County Saturday night.More >
Pirates and Princesses Night at Bon Secours. (1/6/18)More >
The 2018 Race for the Grasshopper 5K took place Saturday morning in Gaffney as runners took a fast road course at Cowpens National Battlefield.More >
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium are gearing up for the National Championship on Monday!More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report for 2017.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
