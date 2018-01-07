Fire crews working to contain well-involved barn fire in Anderson Co; homeowner injured, per dispatch

Fire crews respond to barn fire on Highway 81 North. (1/7/18 FOX Carolina)

Multiple fire units responded to the scene of a well-involved barn fire in Anderson County, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the barn was on fire on the 9300 block of Highway 81 North.

The Powdersville Fire Department was the main department on scene. Wren firefighters were also dispatched to assist.

Dispatchers confirm, the homeowner was injured and transported to the hospital.

No further details were available.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

