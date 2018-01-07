Court: Bond denied for 2 charged with murder after man beaten, stabbed to death in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday.

According to the coroner, a man was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. after being transported from his home on the 200 block of Cedar Springs Road. The coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Lanham Joseph Wood.

Deputies believe that between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Wood was at the Spinx gas station located on Southport Road. They say he was wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a gas can. He then left the gas station walking in the direction of Highway 56 toward Cedar Springs.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday. The coroner said the death was a violent event and is being investigated as a homicide.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed Wood suffered blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds.

Wright identified two suspects in the case as 35-year-old Amy Berridge and 34-year-old Roy Sutherland. The pair was being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Wright said the case will also be handed over to the Solicitor's Office.

"I don't put anything past someone who beats a man up and stabs him," Wright said.

On January 10, bond was denied for both Sutherland and Berridge.

Sutherland was charged with murder, violation of probation and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Berridge was charged with having no driver's license, shoplifting less than $2,000, murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

MORE NEWS: Car theft victim fined after reporting the crime

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.