Deputies investigating death of Spartanburg Co. man as homicide

Spartanburg County Deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner are investigating a death that occurred on Saturday.

According to the coroner, a man was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. after being transported from his home on the 200 block of Cedar Springs Road. The coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Lanham Joseph Wood.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause and manner of death. Deputies said they are treating the case as a homicide.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Deputies believe that around 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Wood was at the Spinx gas station located on Southport Road. They say he was wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a gas can. He then left the gas station walking in the direction of Highway 56 toward Cedar Springs.

No further details were available.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have observed or had any interaction with Wood to contact Detective Sgt. Joey Guffey at 864-503-4670 or email him at jguffey@spartanburgcounty.org.

