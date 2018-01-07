Sheriff: 2 charged with murder after man beaten, stabbed to death in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner are a homicide that occurred on Saturday.

According to the coroner, a man was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. after being transported from his home on the 200 block of Cedar Springs Road. The coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Lanham Joseph Wood.

Deputies believe that around 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Wood was at the Spinx gas station located on Southport Road. They say he was wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a gas can. He then left the gas station walking in the direction of Highway 56 toward Cedar Springs.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday. The coroner said the death was a violent event and is being investigated as a homicide.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed Wood suffered blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds.

Wright identified two suspects in the case as 35-year-old Amy Berridge and 34-year-old Roy Sutherland. Each are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Berridge is also charged with no driver's license and two counts of shoplifting less than $2,000.

The pair are currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. They have not yet had a bond hearing.

Wright said the case will also be handed over to the Solicitor's Office.

"I don't put anything past someone who beats a man up and stabs him," Wright said.

MORE NEWS: Car theft victim fined after reporting the crime

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.