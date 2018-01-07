Boil water advisory issued for Inman Mills community

Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >
** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect Monday 5 AM through 1 PM for most of the Upstate & mountains for possibility of light freezing rain/slick roads **
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.
An English boy has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea.
Spartanburg County Deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner are investigating a death that occurred on Saturday.
A costly mistake just feet from his own home left a Memphis man with no car and a fine from the city.
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.
Officials with Spartanburg High School are sending students back to school a little later on Monday due to a heating outage on campus.
Troopers say one person is dead following a crash in Oconee County Saturday night.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hosted a Nurses Appreciation Night.
Pirates and Princesses Night at Bon Secours. (1/6/18)
The 2018 Race for the Grasshopper 5K took place Saturday morning in Gaffney as runners took a fast road course at Cowpens National Battlefield.
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium are gearing up for the National Championship on Monday!
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report for 2017.
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.
