Boil water advisory issued for Inman Mills community

The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) has issued a boil water advisory for the Inman Mills community due to a water main break.

As of 2:30 p.m., the district said the break had been repaired.

The district said residents should boil their water for one minute before consumption. According to SJWD, residents should also brush their teeth and wash dishes with boiled water.

Streets A-H in the Inman Mills community could be impacted by the advisory, SJWD said. The district estimates 160 will be affected by the advisory.

