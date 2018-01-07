District: Spartanburg HS on 2 hour delay Monday due to heating issues

Officials with Spartanburg High School are sending students back to school a little later on Monday due to a heating outage on campus.

According to an announcement made on the district's official Facebook page, classes will resume tomorrow on a 2-hour delay.

School officials said the outage took place in the C-wing of the building, and that classes in the C-wing were reassigned to other learning spaces in the school.

High school teachers and staff are expected to work a regular schedule, however.

The first bell will ring tomorrow morning at 9:53 a.m., and a a separate route for bus riders will be run, picking up around 9 a.m.

The school encouraged students to dress warm for the weather.

