Crews respond to fire at abandoned building near The Grey Eagle music venue (FOX Carolina/ 1/7/18)

Crews respond to fire at abandoned building near The Grey Eagle music venue (FOX Carolina/ 1/7/18)

Crews respond to fire at abandoned building near The Grey Eagle music venue (FOX Carolina/ 1/7/18)

Crews respond to fire at abandoned building near The Grey Eagle music venue (FOX Carolina/ 1/7/18)

Crews respond to fire at abandoned building near The Grey Eagle music venue (FOX Carolina/ 1/7/18)

Crews responded to a fire in Buncombe County Sunday evening.

The blaze broke out at an abandoned house behind The Grey Eagle music venue in Asheville, they said.

The scene was still active on the 100 block of Park Avenue North as of 8:35 p.m.

Carl Caughorn, a fire investigator, said no one was hurt int he fire and no one was inside the building at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Investigators looking for clues after man killed in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.