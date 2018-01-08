Red Cross assisting family after home damaged by fire in Greenville

Officials with Greenville Fire Department said a Greenville family's home was damaged by a fire Saturday night.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family after a kitchen fire in an apartment unit on Century Circle. Fire officials said the blaze mostly caused damage to the kitchen area, and that the rest of the unit is fine.

The apartment sustained no outdoor damage, and there were no reported injuries, said officials.

Power had to be disconnected from the unit for repairs.

MORE NEWS: Investigators looking for clues after man killed in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.