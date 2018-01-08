Coroner identifies 2 killed in Anderson Co. shooting; third victim hospitalized

Anderson County deputies and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed two men’s lives and injured a third man early Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman.

The shooting happened at a bar on Whitner Street near Appleton Street around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies said the name of the bar is the B&B Lounge.

Boseman said one victim died at the scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital. The second victim died at the hospital and Boseman said the third victim is expected to survive.

Boseman identified the man who died at the hospital as 29-year-old Jwan Tyree Smith of Booker Street in Anderson. He said Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim who died on scene was identified as 49-year-old Harold Gaines.

Boseman said the investigation is still in its early stages but said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic incident.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing but anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kenny Pigman at 864-231-2807 or 864-332-5451.

