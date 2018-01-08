Red Cross: Blood drive in Greenville Monday as winter weather causes serious need for donations

The American Red Cross on Monday said blood banks were in urgent need of blood and platelet donations.

The disaster relief agency said the cold winter weather has led to a decline in donations. More than 150 blood drives have had to be canceled in January and more than 5,000 donations have gone uncollected.

Maya Franklin, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross said a blood donation drive would be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross office on Grove Road in Greenville.

“Donations are needed right now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments,” Franklin stated in an e-mail.

