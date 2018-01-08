Deputies: Man accused of messaging undercover investigator posin - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man accused of messaging undercover investigator posing as underage girl may have had other victims

Andres Felipe Rivera (Source: GCSO) Andres Felipe Rivera (Source: GCSO)
Greenville County deputies said a 30-year-old man has been arrested after communicating with undercover investigators, while believing he was actually communicating with an underage girl.

Deputies said the Internet Crimes Against Children task force charged Andres Felipe Rivera with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

“Investigators initiated an investigation after learning of inappropriate contact that Rivera was attempting to have with an underage female,” Sgt. Ryan Flood stated.  “During the course of investigation, Rivera engaged in multiple conversations with who he believed to be an underage girl, but in fact he was speaking with undercover investigators.”

Arrest warrants state that Rivera communicated to a person, whom he believed was a girl under age 16, that he wanted to have sex with her. This occurred multiple times in December and January.

Deputies arrested Rivera on January 5. He was booked and later released on a $45,000 bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims who have had inappropriate contact with Rivera, and ask anyone with information, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

