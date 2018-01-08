Deputies: 2 accused of beating woman, taking her clothes at motel

Deputies in Union County said two people were charged after a woman was beaten and her clothes taken from her at a motel on Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to the Rodeway Inn on South Duncan Bypass around 2 a.m. and found woman lying in the floor of the motel office.

Deputies said the woman was lying in a ball, wrapped in a blanket, and wearing only panties.

The clerk called 911 after the woman came to the office and said that another woman and a man had beaten her in a room.

Deputies said they blood on the nightstand in the victim’s room and bloody towels in the bathroom. They also located the victim’s clothes and phone in the room.

The victim, 45, said she got into the shower and that’s when she was jumped again and her clothing was taken. She then grabbed a blanket and headed to the office in the 15-degree weather to get help, per investigative reports.

Deputies said the suspects initially left the scene but were later found at the motel. They were identified as Kristin Pruitt, 29, and Kevin Robinson, 33.

Pruitt was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree. Robinson was charged with assault and battery third degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff David Taylor said the two women involved were related and that the fight stemmed from a family matter involving a child.

