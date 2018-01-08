Coroner identifies skeletal remains found in Greenville as missing man

An investigation is ongoing after the skeletal remains of a missing man were found in a vacant lot in Greenville.

Police said the remains were found along Doe Street on Saturday. The Greenville County Coroner's said the individual appeared to have died several months earlier.

After an autopsy on Monday, the coroner identified the individual as 39-year-old Michael John Bowser of Liberty.

His cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing but police said there was no threat to the community.

Bowser's mother released this statement about his passing: "We love him very much. He was a very giving person," said Deborah Harrington. "He was happy and loved life, he enjoyed life and did stuff for other people. We're asking for thoughts and prayers during this time."

