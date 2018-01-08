Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Greenville

Police said the remains were found on Doe Street (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 8, 2018)

Greenville police said a death investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a vacant lot on Doe Street.

Police said the remains were found on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing but police said there was no threat to the community.

Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler with the Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appeared the person died several months ago.

"We have some evidence about the possible identification of the remains; however, positive identification has not been confirmed," Fowler stated in a news release on Monday.

Fowler said an autopsy would be performed on Tuesday to help determine a cause and manner of death.

