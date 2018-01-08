Police find elderly woman locked in feces, blood-covered room, son arrested

The Lyman Police Department said a man was arrested after they found he had locked his elderly mother in a feces and blood-covered bedroom.

Officers said they were called to a home on Hershal Court in Lyman on Saturday.

Police said they arrived and spoke to a 12-year-old who told them that Richardson Garrett II had left the house after shouting at the victim. The shouting ended in a loud banging sound, and the child told law enforcement the 75-year-old victim could be overheard saying “don’t hit me,” during the encounter, per incident reports.

The lock to the victim’s bedroom had been reversed so it locked from the outside, preventing the victim from exiting the room.

Officers said they saw feces in the victim’s bed and on the floor throughout the room and bathroom. They also saw blood spatter in the bathroom, incident reports state.

The woman also had multiple visible injuries in various stages of healing, including a bruise on her neck that investigators said looked consistent with strangulation.

Police said the woman had difficulty answering some questions and said some of injuries had come from falling. Officers placed the woman in emergency protective custody.

Garrett arrived home while police were on scene and was taken into custody. He was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult and driving under suspension, per online jail records.

