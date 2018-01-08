Greenville Co. Schools release statement on decision to close Monday

School districts across the Upstate and western North Carolina closed on Monday after a winter weather advisory was issued for the area due to a potential for freezing rain.

The advisory was lifted at 1 p.m. on Monday with little-to-no frozen precipitation in the Upstate, prompting some parents to question districts' decisions to close.

Greenville County Schools released a statement regarding their decision to close for the safety of students:

“Greenville County Schools makes the best decision possible using the most accurate and up to date forecast, while trying to allow parents ample opportunity to plan ahead. The National Weather Service winter weather advisory indicated hazardous travel conditions beginning at 5am and lasting through 11am which is too late for a delayed start time. When an alert of that magnitude is issued we have to consider the problems it would present not only for our bus riders, but also car riders, including high school drivers, who travel over bridges and on curvy roads. We considered the circumstances that occurred in Asheville on December 31st when even small amounts of fog and drizzle quickly turned to ice on roadways and lead to treacherous road conditions and multiple wrecks. After a week of freezing temperatures and already cold roads, asking parents, students and employees to travel in the predicted conditions was not a risk we were willing to take. Safety always comes first.”

