Deputies: Girls playing on ice fell into frigid water in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two children were pulled from a body of water on Monday.

According to deputies, the incident occurred on Sacha Lane near Travelers Rest. Investigators said two of the children had been playing with a sled on the icy surface of a pond in the Glastonburry Village subdivision while a third child stood along the shore.

The ice broke beneath the two girls on sleds and they became submerged in the water.

A neighbor called 911 and tried to rescue the children until deputies and the North Greenville Fire Department arrived on scene.

Jessica Patterson, another neighbor who rushed in to help, said she helped coach the girls to keep moving towards the shore so they would stay above water.

"When we got there, the girls were just screaming, 'please help," Patterson said. "They couldn't hardly breathe. The little one, we were just telling her to keep moving because she was slowly sinking a little bit."

Firefighters used a rope bag to reach the juveniles and first responders were able to pull them to safety.

The three children were all transported to the hospital as a precaution.

