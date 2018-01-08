Deputies ask for help locating missing Henderson Co. runaway - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help locating missing Henderson Co. runaway

Diana Lopez-Rodriguez (Source: HCSO) Diana Lopez-Rodriguez (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing runaway teenager.

Deputies said 15-year-old Diana Laura Lopez-Rodriguez was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She has a small scar on the left side of her face.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 828-697-4911.

